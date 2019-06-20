France’s “Le Ville Rose” to Open New Convention Center

Nicknamed the “pink city” because of its distinctive terracotta brick buildings, Toulouse is the aeronautics and space center of Europe and a high-tech center of France. The city is currently ranked fourth in France by the International Congress and Convention Association and aims to improve on that next year with the opening of a new venue, MEETT Toulouse Exhibition and Convention Centre. MEETT has already booked its first event, the Global Space Show, from June 17-19, 2020.

Designed by celebrity architect Rem Koolhaas, the complex has a 161,500-square-foot convention center which includes a plenary hall with seating for 3,400 attendees, a 150,700-square-foot covered outdoor concourse, a 430,600-square-foot exhibition hall which can be divided into seven separate venues, and 270,000 square feet of outdoor event space. The facility is being built to the highest standards of sustainability using recycled materials, lighting design to cut down on light pollution, and water and waste management systems designed to be as efficient as possible. The extended city tram system can bring attendees to MEETT from Toulouse-Blagnac International Airport in 15 minutes and from the center of the city in 35 minutes.

Click here to view a MEETT video on YouTube.



A rendering of the new facility.