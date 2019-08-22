The Four Seasons Opens in New Boston Skyscraper

The second Four Seasons hotel in Boston opened this spring with more than 10,000 square feet of meeting space. The 214-room Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street is situated in the bottom 21 floors of a 61-story glass skyscraper, the city’s third tallest building. Meeting space is located on levels three and six, and there is a full-floor wellness area with a spa, fitness center, and indoor pool on level seven.

Meeting space comprises two ballrooms, the 2,488-square-foot Beacon Ballroom and the 1,542-square-foot Clarendon Ballroom, both of which have additional prefunction space, and two event rooms with adjacent terraces that each host up to 65 guests inside and almost the same number outside. All 10 rooms are flooded with natural light from the floor-to-ceiling windows and have the latest conference equipment.

Zuma, the signature Japanese-themed restaurant, has three open kitchens, a main kitchen, a sushi counter, a robata grill, and a bar featuring more than 70 types of sake. There is also a breakfast and lunch restaurant, One + One, 24-hour room service, and the Trifecta Lobby Bar will open later this year.

The hotel is located in the Back Bay neighborhood, five miles from Logan International Airport, two and a half miles from Boston Convention Center, within easy walking distance of Fenway Park.