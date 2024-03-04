Four Seasons to Open Second Baja Resort May 1

The sunny town of Cabo San Lucas on the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja peninsula will soon have a new option for high-end groups: The Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol begins welcoming guests on May 1.

The oceanfront property has 96 guest rooms and suites, plus 61 residences; group space can accommodate events of up to 250 guests in an indoor-outdoor ballroom called Sala de Fiestas or on the Brisal Event Lawn. Smaller outdoor spaces as well as the 2,266-square-foot Living Room and a boardroom can be used for meetings.

In addition to the beach for snorkeling and other water activities, amenities include three pools, three restaurants, and five bars, including Sora, an oceanfront rooftop lounge. Groups will also find a full-service spa and fitness center, the on-site El Taller Artisan Art Studio, retail shops, and access to the Cabo Del Sol golf course.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol is the company’s second resort on the Baja Peninsula, and its sixth in Mexico. The property is a 45-minute drive to Los Cabos International Airport.