Four Seasons to Open First New Orleans Property

Eight months after breaking ground in New Orleans, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts recently announced that the Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences will open there by the end of 2020.



Located on the former site of the city’s World Trade Center between Poydras Street and Canal Street, the 33-story, 341-room property is separated from the Mississippi River only by Spanish Plaza, a park with a large restored fountain. As a result, at least half of the guest rooms will have expansive river views.



The hotel is next to the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas and across the street from the Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel as well as Harrah’s Casino New Orleans. It is also within walking distance to the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Amenities will include more than 25,000 square feet of meeting and event space, four food-and-beverage outlets, spa facilities, retail spaces, and a rooftop pool.