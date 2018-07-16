The Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur Opens in the Shadow of the Petronas Towers

Located in a skyscraper adjacent to Malaysia’s famous Petronas Towers, the Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur opened this summer with 209 guest rooms, 11 suites, and 27 serviced apartments. The hotel is part of a commercial development including office space and high-end retail in downtown Kuala Lumpur.

The luxury property is designed to accommodate business meetings with almost 20,000 square feet of meeting space in two ballrooms and four function rooms. The 8,280-square-foot Grand Ballroom can hold more than a thousand attendees theater style; the 2,028-square-foot Four Seasons Ballroom can host 120 guests for a banquet or 220 for a reception.

There are four 450-square-foot function rooms named after the seasons and a library that is available for small meetings. All the event space is on one floor and features views of the towers and Kuala Lumpur’s Central Park.

There are four restaurants and two lounges within the hotel. Yun House serves traditional Chinese food in a luxurious setting for lunch and dinner. At the full-service Curate restaurant, diners can watch chefs preparing food with a theatrical flair. There is also a lobby lounge that serves breakfast, and a Pool Bar & Grill specializing in Middle Eastern food.

Amenities include an outdoor pool and a spa.

The hotel is 35 minutes from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport and less than an hour from Kuala Lumpur International Airport.