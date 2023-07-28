Four Seasons Announced for Jacksonville

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts and Iguana Investments Florida have announced plans to build a 170-room luxury property in downtown Jacksonville, Fla., as part of the Jacksonville Shipyards development.

Anticipated to open in 2026, the Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Jacksonville will be built on the banks of the St. Johns River, adjacent to the proposed Stadium of the Future – a renovated and reimagined EverBank Stadium that will serve as home to the Jacksonville Jaguars football team.

The property plans to have 170 rooms and suites, 26 residences, and four dining and lounge outlets including a rooftop restaurant and bar, all-day restaurant, pool bar and grill, and lobby bar. Meeting space is described by Four Seasons as “extensive.”

The hotel will also feature a spa, multiple outdoor pools, a gym, and a kids program. In addition, there will be access to the marina that is part of phase-one development of Jacksonville Shipyards along with a six-story office building, a marina services building, and a public park.

Once open, the Jacksonville property will be the sixth Four Seasons branded hotel in Florida. It’s 16 miles from Jacksonville International Airport, a 20-minute drive.