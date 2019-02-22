Brought to you by:





Sitting on the beach with a tropical drink is delightful, but how about swimming under a waterfall or exploring an ancient cave? These exhilarating group activities will take your team beyond their comfort zone and allow them to experience so much more.

Gozalandia Waterfalls in San Sebastián

Located in San Sebastián, the Gozalandia Waterfalls are relatively unknown to tourists. Groups can take a peaceful hike along paved trails that wind through the lush tropical forest, then cool off in the beautiful pools at the base of both the upper and lower falls. Before the day is over, visit the open-air restaurant Sha’s by the lake, or enjoy a picture-perfect picnic by the falls.

Tropical Farm Life in Rincón

Small, organic, family-owned farms are enjoying a revival in Puerto Rico, and the charming surfing city of Rincón has many environmentally-focused restaurants where groups can experience the local bounty. Outdoor restaurant Chef’s Garden offers delicious cuisine made from ingredients grown on-site. The farm-to-table menu at Sana Farm Stand includes gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options, along with fresh-caught local fish and tasty desserts.

Zip-Lines and More

For an excursion with some altitude, Batey Adventure Tours offers seven epic zip-lining tours that run through mango trees and giant bamboo. Groups can also take a river cave tour where they’ll trek along the Tanamá River, and then navigate through a limestone tunnel via kayak. On the east of the island is ToroVerde, the largest adventure park in the Caribbean. ToroVerde offers a range of zip-lining adventures, including The Monster, America’s longest zip-line with 2.5 km of cable—equivalent to 28 football fields!

La Cueva Del Indio in Arecibo

Groups will love taking step back in time at La Cueva Del Indio, a prehistoric site where the indigenous Taino people gathered regularly. The roof of the huge cavern opens to the sky, and the limestone walls are adorned with carvings thought to predate Columbus’ arrival by several centuries. If descending the sharp rock ledges seems a bit too treacherous, groups can also take a look at the amazing view from the cliffs above.

If your team is ready for an out-of-the-ordinary excursion, Puerto Rico has you covered. Everywhere you turn on the island, you’ll find opportunities to experience something new, exciting and memorable!