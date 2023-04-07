Fountains of Investment into Bellagio’s Spa Tower

After remodeling more than 2,500 guest rooms in the main tower at Bellagio Hotel and Casino in 2021, MGM Resorts International is now in the midst of a $110 million redesign of the Las Vegas property’s Spa Tower.

Work on the Spa Tower’s 819 guest rooms and 104 suites is expected to be finished in October, with the first remodeled rooms ready for guest stays beginning in July.

The new design will have custom furnishings and art influenced by “high Italian style” and a color palette inspired by northern Italy’s Alps and Lake Como region. Bellagio takes its name from a village on the lake. To the designers at MGM and Champalimaud Design, this translates into shades of garnet, azure, indigo, lapis, dusty rose, peacock blue, and jade.



The property, known for its dramatic fountains on the Las Vegas Strip, offers 200,000 square feet of meeting space. This includes the 45,458-square-foot Grand Ballroom, the 30,800-square-foot Tower Ballroom, and the 22,052-square-foot Bellagio Ballroom, as well as several junior ballrooms and numerous meeting rooms.



Pools, a spa, and the “O” by Cirque du Soleil show are among Bellagio’s signature amenities, along more than a dozen dining options, including the Michelin two-star Picasso, Michelin one-star Michael Mina, and Wolfgang Puck's Spago.