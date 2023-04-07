Skip navigation
Menu
2br_king_suite_living_area_view2.jpg
Destination & Venue News

Fountains of Investment into Bellagio’s Spa Tower

The Las Vegas Strip landmark property is spending $110 million on the redesign, scheduled to be finished this fall.

After remodeling more than 2,500 guest rooms in the main tower at Bellagio Hotel and Casino in 2021, MGM Resorts International is now in the midst of a $110 million redesign of the Las Vegas property’s Spa Tower.

Work on the Spa Tower’s 819 guest rooms and 104 suites is expected to be finished in October, with the first remodeled rooms ready for guest stays beginning in July. 

The new design will have custom furnishings and art influenced by “high Italian style” and a color palette inspired by northern Italy’s Alps and Lake Como region. Bellagio takes its name from a village on the lake. To the designers at MGM and Champalimaud Design, this translates into shades of garnet, azure, indigo, lapis, dusty rose, peacock blue, and jade.

Screen Shot 2023-04-07 at 11.27.41 AM.pngThe property, known for its dramatic fountains on the Las Vegas Strip, offers 200,000 square feet of meeting space. This includes the 45,458-square-foot Grand Ballroom, the 30,800-square-foot Tower Ballroom, and the 22,052-square-foot Bellagio Ballroom, as well as several junior ballrooms and numerous meeting rooms.

Pools, a spa, and the “O” by Cirque du Soleil show are among Bellagio’s signature amenities, along more than a dozen dining options, including the Michelin two-star Picasso, Michelin one-star Michael Mina, and Wolfgang Puck's Spago.

Screen Shot 2023-04-07 at 11.20.30 AM.png

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
MarinaBaySands.jpg
Billions Being Invested in Landmark Singapore Hotel
Apr 06, 2023
ColoradoCC0423a.png
Denver’s C.C. Expansion to Debut by Year’s End
Apr 05, 2023
TampaGrandHyatt0423a.png
Grand Hyatt Tampa Gets New Mini-Ballroom, Guest-Rooms Makeover
Apr 04, 2023
IndigoHotelPortland0423a1.png
In Greater Portland, IHG’s Hotel Indigo Debuts with Meeting Space
Mar 31, 2023