Former Bank Building Hotel Rebrands in Downtown Minneapolis

Formerly the Minneapolis Hotel, the rebranded Autograph Collection Emery is a 229-room property set in a 10-story tower that used to house the Midland Bank. The property has nine meeting spaces named after Minneapolis neighborhoods such as Lyndale and Kenwood and has a total of 4,500 square feet. The largest venue, the combined Sheridan and Lake rooms, offers 1,348 square feet that can handle up to 150 for a presentation. Redesigned guest rooms have “Mad Men” décor featuring midcentury furnishings and Minnesotan snacks and artwork from local artists.

The property has an on-site Italian restaurant, Giulia, designed to evoke an outdoor lounge with skylights and lush greenery. Overseen by Chef Josh Hedquist, who has appeared on the Food Network, the eatery specializes in tableside fresh-pulled mozzarella and custom Negronis. There is also a lobby lounge and coffee bar called Spyhouse Coffee licensed to serve wine and beer.

The hotel is located less than a mile from the Minneapolis Convention Center and within walking distance of U.S. Bank Stadium and the Minneapolis theater district.

The Emery is 13 miles from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.