Skip navigation
Menu
Emery_Giulia_crop.jpeg
Destination & Venue News

Former Bank Building Hotel Rebrands in Downtown Minneapolis

The Emery opened this spring with skyline views and meeting space.

Formerly the Minneapolis Hotel, the rebranded Autograph Collection Emery is a 229-room property set in a 10-story tower that used to house the Midland Bank. The property has nine meeting spaces named after Minneapolis neighborhoods such as Lyndale and Kenwood and has a total of 4,500 square feet. The largest venue, the combined Sheridan and Lake rooms, offers 1,348 square feet that can handle up to 150 for a presentation. Redesigned guest rooms have “Mad Men” décor featuring midcentury furnishings and Minnesotan snacks and artwork from local artists.

The property has an on-site Italian restaurant, Giulia, designed to evoke an outdoor lounge with skylights and lush greenery. Overseen by Chef Josh Hedquist, who has appeared on the Food Network, the eatery specializes in tableside fresh-pulled mozzarella and custom Negronis. There is also a lobby lounge and coffee bar called Spyhouse Coffee licensed to serve wine and beer.

The hotel is located less than a mile from the Minneapolis Convention Center and within walking distance of U.S. Bank Stadium and the Minneapolis theater district.

The Emery is 13 miles from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Emery_Lobby_crop.jpeg

Emery_Reception_crop.jpeg

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Featured_Image_GettyImages-1150192973.jpg
Report Cites Boom in Hotel Construction for Stable Room Rates
Jul 26, 2019
hilton_omaha.png
The Beginning of the End for Hidden Resort Fees?
Jul 25, 2019
0703ZR_0474SD.jpg
New Tower Opens at Disney’s Coronado Springs
Jul 23, 2019
RenChelseaRooftop.jpg
New Renaissance Hotel to Debut in New York’s Chelsea Neighborhood
Jul 22, 2019