Destination & Venue News

Foodies and Sports Lovers Can Converge in Orlando

At the Caribe Royale Orlando Resort, the new multi-level, immersive Stadium Club sports bar has game simulators, an elevated menu, and lot and lots of screens.

Caribe Royale Orlando Resort is taking sports bars to the next level with the opening of its new 9,000-square-foot, two-floor Stadium Club.

While innovation on sports-bar menus rarely goes beyond a twist on nachos and chicken tenders, Stadium Club, the hotel’s eighth dining concept, features a menu from Top Chef alums Janine Booth and Jeff McInnis. They’re the chefs behind the award-winning Root & Bone restaurants, and their sweet-tea-brined fried chicken and lobster mac and cheese will be among the Stadium Club’s offerings.

In addition, the venue features a 110-foot-long, ribbon-display television, allowing for 360-degree viewing; two 165-inch XHD projector displays; and eight sports simulators, which can reproduce more than 50 golf courses. The simulators can also be set for attendees to test their skills at 12 other sports, including football, soccer, and basketball.

Stadium Club Arena Level.jpgThe new venue, which can host events of up to 500 people, also has suites that can be reserved for smaller groups.

Stadium Club adds to the resort’s 220,000 square feet of indoor meeting and event space, which includes four ballrooms, the largest of which is the 50,000-square-foot Palms Ballroom. The property, which completed a $140 million renovation in 2022, is 17 miles from Orlando International Airport, a 25-minute drive.

