Food-Centric and Meetings-Friendly Property Debuts in ATL

Set at the intersection of West Peachtree Street and 13th Street in the Midtown district of Atlanta, the 178-room Epicurean Atlanta opened in mid-September with an interesting theme: to be a hub for memorable food-and-wine experiences. However, the 11,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space also make the property feasible for small to mid-sized business meetings.



For such events, the largest formal gathering space is the 3,096-square-foot Grand Cru Ballroom that’s divisible by two, with six breakout rooms on the ballroom’s perimeter. Further, Sky Terrace is a one-acre outdoor space several stories above ground level, set between the hotel and an adjoining office building. That 4,000-square-foot area features a group-event lawn (pictured at bottom) that’s adjacent to the outdoor pool and its bar and grill.



But the most interesting gathering space is the 2,000-square-foot Epicurean Theatre, where an expansive roster of chefs, winemakers, mixologists, and culinary artists will demonstrate their talents for groups of up to 100. At the front of the room is a state-of-the-art kitchen plus two 86-inch LED televisions project the happenings throughout the space. The theater also has videoconferencing capability to bring in a virtual audience for a culinary demonstration or a traditional business session seeking a unique environment.



The nine-story property has a top-floor restaurant and bar as well as a lobby lounge and restaurant (pictured here). It’s also within walking distance of several upscale eateries and art galleries, while the Woodruff Arts Center—home of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and the High Museum of Art—is a five-minute drive from the hotel.



The Epicurean Atlanta is 14 miles from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, a 25-minute drive.

