Lobby1.jpg
Destination & Venue News

Florida Gulf Coast Ritz to Reopen in July

The beachfront luxury property has seen a major expansion and renovation.

The 474-room Ritz-Carlton, Naples, which closed last fall in the wake of Hurricane Ian, will reopen July 6, following an extensive renovation and expansion.

The resort on Florida’s Gulf Coast will debut a sleek cream-colored lobby and lobby bar, the new Vanderbilt Tower with more than 70 club-level rooms, fully renovated guest rooms throughout, upgraded pools, and three restaurants. 

The new dining options include Sofra, with a “vegetable-forward” eastern Mediterranean menu; Moka, offering specialty coffees; and a third yet-to-be-announced venue later this year, which will complement the resort’s existing restaurants, including The Grill and Gumbo Limbo.  

Exterior1.jpgThe property has 42,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, including the 10,140-square-foot Ritz-Carlton Ballroom and the 10,260-square-foot Vanderbilt Ballroom.

Amenities include a spa with more than 30 treatment rooms and access to the Tiburón Golf Club, offering two 18-hole Greg Norman-designed golf courses nearby at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples.

Southwest Florida International Airport in Ft. Myers is 28 miles away, a 35-minute drive.

