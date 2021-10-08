A Florida Classic Launches Facelift

The Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club has announced a redesign and refresh that will touch most elements of the historic property, including its lobby, guest rooms, spa, ballrooms, restaurants, veranda, and porte cochère.

Some elements of the Old Florida-style resort will be restored, such as the lobby’s cypress wood beams and ceramic flooring, the front porch with its rocking chairs, and the Chihuly chandelier in the Vinoy Grand Ballroom. Other elements will be fully renovated, including all guest rooms in the Historic Tower as well as the Vinoy pool terrace, which will get a new restaurant and bar.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the 362-room resort on Florida’s west coast sits on 13.5 acres of waterfront property, with a private 72-slip marina, 18-hole golf course, a tennis complex, day spa, and fitness center.

The resort has more than 60,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space. The Palm Court ballroom can host up 880 for a banquet, while the elegant Vinoy Grand Ballroom accommodates up to 440. In total, up to 24 breakout rooms can be configured from the property’s meeting spaces.

The project is expected to be complete before the end of 2022, with plenty of time to spare before the resort celebrates its 100th birthday in 2025.