Skip navigation
Menu
vinoy.jpeg
Destination & Venue News

A Florida Classic Launches Facelift

St. Pete’s historic pink beachfront hotel is getting a jump on its centennial celebrations in 2025 with a renovation project scheduled to be completed late next year.

The Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club has announced a redesign and refresh that will touch most elements of the historic property, including its lobby, guest rooms, spa, ballrooms, restaurants, veranda, and porte cochère.

Some elements of the Old Florida-style resort will be restored, such as the lobby’s cypress wood beams and ceramic flooring, the front porch with its rocking chairs, and the Chihuly chandelier in the Vinoy Grand Ballroom. Other elements will be fully renovated, including all guest rooms in the Historic Tower as well as the Vinoy pool terrace, which will get a new restaurant and bar.

vinoy2.jpegListed on the National Register of Historic Places, the 362-room resort on Florida’s west coast sits on 13.5 acres of waterfront property, with a private 72-slip marina, 18-hole golf course, a tennis complex, day spa, and fitness center. 

The resort has more than 60,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space. The Palm Court ballroom can host up 880 for a banquet, while the elegant Vinoy Grand Ballroom accommodates up to 440. In total, up to 24 breakout rooms can be configured from the property’s meeting spaces.

The project is expected to be complete before the end of 2022, with plenty of time to spare before the resort celebrates its 100th birthday in 2025.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
laxap-m-club.jpg
L.A. Airport Hotel Opens Top-Floor Lounge to Events
Oct 07, 2021
Event Pavilion Exterior.jpg
Historic Virginia Resort Starts Major Reno
Oct 05, 2021
NYCskyline1021.jpg
NYC Hotels Must Open or Pay Weekly Severance to Employees
Oct 04, 2021
GalvestonHotel1a.png
Historic Hotel on Texas Gulf Coast to be Restored
Oct 01, 2021