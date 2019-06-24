Brought to you by:





Book your next event in Arlington, Texas, and experience the best of both worlds – a city geared for successful events that's also famous for fun.

Arlington’s iconic venues and central U.S. location (no more than two time zones away from everywhere in the continental United States, and about 10 minutes from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport) make it a premier destination for events of all sizes.

Whether you’re planning a small meeting or a major convention, Arlington has the facilities and services to make it a success. Not to mention, your attendees will appreciate the ease and convenience afforded by the small footprint of Arlington's convention and entertainment district.

Speaking of entertainment, attendees will have a lot of options when deciding how they want to fill their downtime. In addition to the things we're famous for, like the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers and Six Flags Over Texas, when you look closer you find that Arlington is a world of wonderful. We're home to a renowned international dining scene, a thriving arts community and great nightlife. While most people come to Arlington for big thrills, it's often the hidden gems that keep them coming back.

Make sure to check out Texas Live! anchored by Live! by Loews. Texas Live! is part of a $4 billion vision for the Arlington Entertainment District that includes the new $1 billion Texas Rangers ballpark. Perfectly situated between the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Park and the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, Texas Live! anchors a resort-style destination for sports fans, visitors, and families, and serves as a spectacular location for meetings, special events and conventions.

Right next door, you will find Live! by Loews which is set to open in August of 2019. This facility will bring an upscale hospitality experience to the Arlington Entertainment District with 301 guest rooms, including 23 suites, all with floor to ceiling windows. The Grand Event Center has more than 35,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Plus with the Tower Terrace, Event Lawn, Outdoor Infinity Pool and Rooftop Private Terrace, you are sure to find the space perfect for your event.

For meeting planners, the best part of the Arlington experience might be the Sales & Services Team – an experienced team of friendly professionals that’s with you every step of the way. From site tours to transportation coordination, event entertainment and more, this team understands what it takes to coordinate the logistics and takes pride in exceeding expectations. Visit Arlington.org/meetings to start planning today.