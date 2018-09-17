Flagstaff Meetings Property Goes Natural

The Little America Hotel Flagstaff, the largest full-service property in northern Arizona, recently completed a two-year, multimillion-dollar renovation of all interior spaces to mark its 45th anniversary. The hotel's 247 guest rooms, public spaces, and 13,770 square feet of meeting space were remodeled in a style quite opposite of the French Provincial theme that defined the property since it opened in 1973. Set in the largest ponderosa pine forest in the world, the hotel's new modern-western style now blends seamlessly with the surrounding environment.



Guest rooms feature Ulster wool carpets, luxury Anichini bed throws, and down bedding. Bathrooms feature Spanish tile showers, granite counters, and mirrors framed in warm LED lighting. And clothing steamers rather than irons are provided in each room.



All elements of the property's public spaces are new, from wall and floor coverings to furniture and decor. Highlights include solid wood furnishings; raw-edge big-leaf maple desks, headboards, and tables were made especially for the hotel by Live Edge Design in western Canada. Large slabs of chrysocolla are on display above the lobby fireplace and in the corridor leading to the Silver Pine Bar & Restaurant; the sky-blue to blue-green stones came from a nearby mine. Two Raku ceramic pieces by Sedona artist Jim Romberg are centerpieces of the guest reception area.



Of note in the meeting space is the work of several local artists and artisans, including wide-format images taken throughout northern Arizona by photographer Tom Alexander. In addition to the 6,000-square-foot Grand Ballroom that's divisible by three, the property has five breakout rooms, an executive boardroom, and space within its Silver Pine Restaurant & Bar for business use. Outdoor venues include a new patio adjacent to the restaurant, a 5,000-square-foot event lawn, and a large deck surrounding a heated pool.



For off-site events, Lowell Observatory is set atop a foothill just beyond the campus of Northern Arizona University; it features the telescope that was used to discover Pluto in 1930. Evening telescope sessions are available for groups, featuring views of star clusters located thousands of light years from Earth. What's more, Flagstaff is the only city other than Las Vegas that's close enough to the Grand Canyon for day trips—and can accommodate day trips to Sedona and Painted Desert, too.