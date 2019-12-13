First Upscale Property Opens in Franklin, Tenn.

Civil War buffs will remember Franklin, Tenn., as the site of a major victory for the Union, but today the city 20 miles south of Nashville is more well known as a hub for corporate headquarters, such as Nissan North America, CKE Restaurants, and Community Health Systems. Those organizations are likely to have their eyes on The Harpeth Hotel, the city’s first luxury property, which opened in early December.

The Harpeth, part of Hilton’s Curio Collection, has 119 rooms and suites, and 5,000 square feet of meeting and event space. The Riverside Ballroom at 2,611 square feet is the hotel’s primary meeting room, but groups will also find the Maury Boardroom, seating 16; a private dining room, seating 14; a foyer area; and a courtyard with a grand staircase and fountains.

The hotel, the first for Franklin’s downtown area, has two dining venues. The 1799 Kitchen and Cocktails serves Southern-influenced contemporary cuisine and a bar menu that focuses on bourbon, rye, and American whiskeys. The more casual breakfast and lunch spot, McGavock’s Coffee Bar and Provisions, uses beans from Franklin’s Honest Coffee Roasters.