The First Tommy Bahama Resort to Open

Tommy Bahama launched its island-inspired clothing line 30 years ago, a few years later started its chain of restaurants and bars (now numbering 21), and today puts its signature on everything from rum, eyewear, and rugs—to a hotel in Indian Wells, Calif.

The hotel, opening November 1, is a first for the brand. And real-estate investment firm Lowe, which acquired Miramonte Resort & Spa in 2021, is hoping Tommy Bahama’s tropical vibe will give new life to the property.



The 215-room resort, now called Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa, has seen a $20 million renovation and redesign to meld the laid-back beachy style and the luxury desert experience.



The property offers 35,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space. The 6,000-square-foot Grand Ballroom is the largest venue; it’s divisible into four rooms and opens onto the 4,032-square-foot Grand Lawn. The 4,648-square-foot Palm Ballroom is located off the main lobby and can be divided into three separate spaces.



Amenities include three saltwater swimming pools with cabanas, a new signature restaurant and bar called Grapefruit Basil, a 12,000-square-foot spa, and a bocce ball court set on a patio large enough for a 120-person reception.



The 11-acre property, managed by CoralTree Hospitality Group, a subsidiary of Lowe, is 15 miles from Palm Springs International Airport, about a 30-minute drive. The drive from San Diego or Los Angeles airports is about two and a half hours.