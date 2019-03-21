The First Kimpton Hotel in Scotland Debuts with Historic Meeting Space

The Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel is located within seven Georgian townhouses in an architecturally significant square that is part of UNESCO's World Heritage site. The 184 rooms and 15 suites have views of Edinburgh Castle or the square, and the interior design has maintained the Georgian period touches and high ceilings of the original buildings.

No. 33, a townhouse that and separate hotel within Kimpton Charlotte Square, offers accommodation for up to 24 guests in seven suites and six rooms. There is also a dining room and drawing room for the exclusive use of No.33.

All guest rooms offer yoga mats and there is an on-site fitness center, a full-service spa, and indoor pool.

The property has a signature Middle Eastern restaurant, BABA, and The Garden, a bar, lounge, and dining established situated in the center of the hotel in a glass-roofed courtyard full of natural light.

Including the private rooms in No.33, the hotel has more than 6,000 square feet of meeting space. The largest is the 4,113-square-foot ground-floor Gallery, which can accommodate up to 300 attendees for a presentation and 250 guests for a banquet. There's also the Cellar, a modern space large enough for a reception for 60 people, a boardroom for up to 16 executives, and Gallery prefunction space.

The Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel is a few minutes’ walk from Waverley Station and overnight trains to London, and steps from the medieval buildings of the Old Town and the Royal Mile, bookended by the Scottish Parliament and Edinburgh Castle.