First Canopy by Hilton Opens in Southwest

A new hotel with a contemporary design opens this week across the street from Arizona State University in Tempe, Ariz. The 198-room Canopy by Hilton has 5,500 square feet of meeting space including the 13th-floor 1,870-square-foot Varsity Ballroom, the more intimate Library room which can host up to 60 guests for a banquet, and the Alibi, a glass-walled 14th-floor outdoor venue for up to 70 attendees that’s adjacent to the rooftop pool. There is a 120-seat restaurant, AlterEgo, and the Canopy Central Café offering small plates and artisanal beer and cocktails.

Canopy by Hilton Tempe Downtown is near the Mill Avenue dining and nightlife district and is on the light-rail system running between Tempe and Phoenix. The hotel offers complimentary bike rentals.

The property’s décor features local artwork including cairn rock formations and headboards painted with local plants and wildlife to evoke the natural history of the area.

Canopy by Hilton Tempe Downtown is one mile from the Phoenix Zoo, six miles from Old Town Scottsdale, and five miles from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.