Aloft-Shanghai_lobby.jpeg
Destination & Venue News

First Aloft in Shanghai, China, Is in a Technology Park

The property is the first international hotel located within the city’s science and innovation hub.

The new Aloft Shanghai Zhangjiang Hotel has debuted with 191 guest rooms and almost 10,000 square feet of meeting space. It is situated within the Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park Pudong, adjacent to pharmaceutical and biotech companies, and 10 minutes from the 118,403-square-foot New International Expo Center.

The hotel has the brand’s signature restaurant, Nook, a WXYZ bar, and grab-and-go food outlet Re:fuel. There is also a 24-hour Re:Charge fitness center. Rooms feature work stations and mobile phone keyless entry.

Meetings space totals 9,569 square feet with space for up to 540 attendees for a presentation in the Huaxia Ballroom and 300 diners for a banquet. There are five other meeting and event rooms, all with Aloft’s Tactic brand state-of-the-art equipment and high-speed Wi-Fi.

There are plans for live music performances from up-and-coming bands and other social events at the WXYZ bar for visitors and locals alike.

The hotel is only 15 miles from Shanghai Pudong International Airport, within walking distance of the ZhongKe Road metro station, and a 10-minute drive to Shanghai Disneyland. 

