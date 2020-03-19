First Aloft Hotel Opens in Island Paradise

Planners who are dreaming of incentive destinations for when pandemic travel restrictions and social distancing are over will find a new property in Indonesia’s most famous holiday destination.

Aloft Bali Seminyak has an industrial chic design with Balinese accents. Each of its 80 guest rooms feature nine-foot ceilings, 55” smart TVs, and Bluetooth speakers, and eight of the rooms open onto a lap pool. All-day dining is available at the rooftop restaurant, Kahuna, which has an outdoor terrace with Indian Ocean views.

There are two meeting rooms totaling 710 square feet that can host gatherings for up to 66 guests and the property features Aloft’s signature Re:mix lounge and W XYZ bar as well.

Aloft Bali Seminyak is a two-minute walk from the beach in the heart of Seminyak’s entertainment district and is less than nine miles from Bali Mgurah Rai International Airport.