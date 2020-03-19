Skip navigation
Menu
aloft-bali-pool-white.jpg
Destination & Venue News

First Aloft Hotel Opens in Island Paradise

The new property in Seminyak, Bali, has a rooftop infinity pool overlooking Batu Belig Beach.

Planners who are dreaming of incentive destinations for when pandemic travel restrictions and social distancing are over will find a new property in Indonesia’s most famous holiday destination.

Aloft Bali Seminyak has an industrial chic design with Balinese accents. Each of its 80 guest rooms feature nine-foot ceilings, 55” smart TVs, and Bluetooth speakers, and eight of the rooms open onto a lap pool. All-day dining is available at the rooftop restaurant, Kahuna, which has an outdoor terrace with Indian Ocean views.

There are two meeting rooms totaling 710 square feet that can host gatherings for up to 66 guests and the property features Aloft’s signature Re:mix lounge and W XYZ bar as well.

Aloft Bali Seminyak is a two-minute walk from the beach in the heart of Seminyak’s entertainment district and is less than nine miles from Bali Mgurah Rai International Airport.

aloft-bali-lounge.png

aloft-bali-ext.png

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
PBC-Health-Sciences-3.jpg
Phoenix Biomedical Campus Is a Healthy Venue for Medical Meetings
Mar 18, 2020
las-vegas-bellagio.jpg
12 Las Vegas Properties Close to Curtail COVID-19
Mar 16, 2020
Sac-Exp-Construction-white.jpg
Sacramento’s Revitalized Downtown to Get Expanded, Refreshed Venues
Mar 13, 2020
ConveneDC_glasspod-web.jpg
New Dedicated Meeting Venue Opens in U.S. Capital
Mar 11, 2020