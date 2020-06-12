Skip navigation
Find a New Airport to Hate: LaGuardia's New Terminal Opens

What does $4 billion get you these days? An 850,000-square-foot, four-level arrival and departures hall at the closest airport to the center of American commerce. Fifty percent larger than the terminal it replaced, LaGuardia Airport's new Terminal B serves American, United, Southwest, and Air Canada. It offers 75 self-service kiosks in the centralized check-in area, nine baggage carousels, 17 food and retail outlets, and digital signage showing security wait times and coronavirus safety advice.

