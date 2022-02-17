Fewer Rooms, More Villas for AZ Meeting Resort

The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch was renovated in 2015, but the upgrade planned by its new owner, Driftwood Capital, is being called the most extensive in the property’s nearly 50-year history.

Built in 1976, the 16.2-acre resort currently has 326 guest rooms. That count will go down to 276 when the property’s Stillman Building is converted into a collection of two-story luxury villas. Updates are also planned for the remaining guest rooms plus all common areas, food-and-beverage outlets, indoor and outdoor event space, and the spa, which is being expanded in the project.



Plans also call for an upscale signature restaurant, a gourmet coffee lounge, and an upgraded pool bar and restaurant. The renovation is expected to take about a year, with completion slated for early 2023.



The highlight of the resort’s meeting space is the 10,000-square-foot Grand Coronado Ballroom, with 22-foot ceilings and room to host 800 people for a banquet. Two 6,084-square-foot ballrooms, Arizona and Maricopa, can each accommodate 500. Among the outdoor event spaces are the 7,380-square-foot Stillman Pool area and 6,340-square-foot Sunset Court.



The property, the first in the country to be called a “conference resort” when it debuted, will remain open throughout the renovation. When it’s done, the resort will join Curio Collection by Hilton.



The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch is a 25-minute drive from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.



