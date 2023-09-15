Fast-Growing Thompson Brand Opening in Palm Springs

After the ribbon is cut on a new Thompson hotel in Houston in late November, the next move for the Hyatt lifestyle brand will be 1,500 miles to the west, in Palm Springs, Calif.

The Thompson Palm Springs, located amid the art galleries, restaurants, and historical buildings on Palm Canyon Drive, is accepting reservation for May 1, 2024, and beyond. Its 168 “bungalow-inspired” guest rooms and suites will have private balconies with views of the San Jacinto Mountains and Palm Springs desert, along with a mid-century modern design aesthetic.

The property’s main meeting room will be the 6,200-square-foot San Jacinto Ballroom (above), with space for 500 people in banquet rounds and the ability to be divided into three smaller rooms. In addition, the 1,100-square-foot Las Palmas meeting room will accommodate up to 120 theater style.

Hotel amenities will include two pools, a new restaurant blending Middle Eastern cuisine and California ingredients, and ground-level retail space spanning over 35,000 square feet.

The property is 15 minutes from Palm Springs International Airport and 60 minutes from Ontario International Airport. Los Angeles International Airport is a 123-mile drive.