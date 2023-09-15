Skip navigation
Menu
Thompson Palm Springs_Pool 2.jpg
Destination & Venue News

Fast-Growing Thompson Brand Opening in Palm Springs

Hyatt’s portfolio of Thompson properties expects its second California to debut in May 2024.

After the ribbon is cut on a new Thompson hotel in Houston in late November, the next move for the Hyatt lifestyle brand will be 1,500 miles to the west, in Palm Springs, Calif.

The Thompson Palm Springs, located amid the art galleries, restaurants, and historical buildings on Palm Canyon Drive, is accepting reservation for May 1, 2024, and beyond. Its 168 “bungalow-inspired” guest rooms and suites will have private balconies with views of the San Jacinto Mountains and Palm Springs desert, along with a mid-century modern design aesthetic.

Thompson Palm Springs_Ballroom.jpgThe property’s main meeting room will be the 6,200-square-foot San Jacinto Ballroom (above), with space for 500 people in banquet rounds and the ability to be divided into three smaller rooms. In addition, the 1,100-square-foot Las Palmas meeting room will accommodate up to 120 theater style.

Hotel amenities will include two pools, a new restaurant blending Middle Eastern cuisine and California ingredients, and ground-level retail space spanning over 35,000 square feet.

The property is 15 minutes from Palm Springs International Airport and 60 minutes from Ontario International Airport.  Los Angeles International Airport is a 123-mile drive.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
MGM.jpg
Cyber Thieves Target Major Vegas Meetings Players
Sep 14, 2023
HyattIrvine0923.png
SoCal Meetings Hotel Unveils a Redesign for an Entire Brand
Sep 12, 2023
hotel chalet.png
Chattanooga Hotel Will Be a Themed-Meeting’s Dream
Sep 12, 2023
PittsburghCC.jpg
Pittsburgh Venue Earns Inclusivity Certification
Sep 11, 2023