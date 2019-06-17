Menu
Expansion to Take Major Convention Center Offline

Fort Lauderdale will temporarily lose conventions including the Home Show and the Fort Lauderdale International Auto Show as Broward County Convention Center will close for 19 months to speed up an expansion project.

The 600,000-square-foot Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale is undergoing a project that will increase exhibition space by 525,000 square feet, provide the facility with a plaza right on the Intracoastal Waterway, and include a new Omni Hotel. The plan features a 65,000-square-foot waterfront ballroom plus 350,000 square feet of dedicated exhibition space. The facility will close from February 2020 to November 2021 to accommodate the expansion work but some construction has already started, including a new parking lot which required the removal of 372 trees from the center’s campus. In order to fulfill the environmental goals of the LEED Gold-certified facility, 208 of the trees were replanted in different locations around Broward County.  

The new 800-room Omni Hotel will be part of an additional 4,500 guest rooms expected to open in the county before 2024, adding to the current total of 34,000 hotel rooms.fortlauderdale_int.png

