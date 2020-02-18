Expanded Convention Center Reopens in Las Vegas

The Wynn Las Vegas and Encore at the Wynn Las Vegas have two reasons to celebrate: the opening of the newly expanded conference center and becoming the two largest 5-star properties in the world.

The new, two-level convention center expansion more than doubles the amount of meeting space with the addition of 300,000 square feet, bringing the total to 560,000 square feet. The convention center overlooks the Wynn’s gardens, waterfall, and Wynn championship golf course, which recently had a facelift overseen by Tom Fazio. The floor-to-ceiling windows and terraces give the 18 new meeting rooms natural light and nature views not usually associated with the Las Vegas Strip.

Attendees enter the $300 million renovation and expansion through a new rotunda, which gives access to the new 83,000-square-foot pillarless ballroom and a 2,500-square-foot lounge featuring a 72’-long LED video wall available for custom content. The expansion also provides a new outdoor meeting space, a 20,000-square-foot circular event pavilion adjacent to a 20,000-square-foot lawn.

The entire venue is powered 100 percent sustainably by the off-site 160-acre Wynn Solar Facility and additional rooftop panels. The convention center also adheres to the Wynn Hotel’s sustainable food-sourcing and zero-waste policies.

There are 2,716 guest rooms at the Wynn Las Vegas and 2,034 suites at the adjacent Encore at Wynn Las Vegas.