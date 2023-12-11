Evermore to Open in Orlando for the New Year

Meeting professionals who spent time at the Villas of Grand Cypress Golf Resort in Orlando before it closed in 2019 probably won’t recognize much from the old property when they tour the new Evermore Orlando Resort opening January 1.

To begin with, the 1,100-acre property next door to Walt Disney World now has an eight-acre man-made lagoon, called Evermore Bay, surrounded by a 20-acre beach complex.

Further, the Evermore will be anchored by the newly built 433-room Conrad Orlando hotel. For groups that want less traditional accommodations, the property will also have 2,013 bedrooms throughout 69 houses (each has five to eleven bedrooms), 206 four-bedroom flats, and 41 two- and four-bedroom villas.

At the Conrad, its 65,000 square feet of meeting space includes the 14,973-square-foot Acacia Ballroom with 22-foot ceilings along with other significantly sized spaces. Elsewhere at Evermore are three small ballrooms: St. Andrews at 3,128 square feet, divisible by three; Muirfield at 2,464 square feet, divisible by two; and Gleneagles at 1,392 square feet, divisible by two. For special events, the 2,500-square-foot Boathouse on the lagoon can accommodate up to 392 people, while the 17,500 EMC lawn can host 1,750.



One element of the previous resort that event professionals might remember is the 18-hole Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course, which has been complemented by another 18-hole course in the reimagining of the property. Other Evermore amenities include 15 restaurants, a Peloton studio, and other fitness classes.



The resort is just north of Disney’s Epcot Center, and about 20 miles from Orlando International Airport.