Skip navigation
Menu
Evermore.jpg
Destination & Venue News

Evermore to Open in Orlando for the New Year

The 1,100-acre property includes the new Conrad Orlando, two 18-hole golf courses, lots of meeting space, and a huge man-made beach.

Meeting professionals who spent time at the Villas of Grand Cypress Golf Resort in Orlando before it closed in 2019 probably won’t recognize much from the old property when they tour the new Evermore Orlando Resort opening January 1.

To begin with, the 1,100-acre property next door to Walt Disney World now has an eight-acre man-made lagoon, called Evermore Bay, surrounded by a 20-acre beach complex.

Further, the Evermore will be anchored by the newly built 433-room Conrad Orlando hotel. For groups that want less traditional accommodations, the property will also have 2,013 bedrooms throughout 69 houses (each has five to eleven bedrooms), 206 four-bedroom flats, and 41 two- and four-bedroom villas.

Evermore_golf.jpgAt the Conrad, its 65,000 square feet of meeting space includes the 14,973-square-foot Acacia Ballroom with 22-foot ceilings along with other significantly sized spaces. Elsewhere at Evermore are three small ballrooms: St. Andrews at 3,128 square feet, divisible by three; Muirfield at 2,464 square feet, divisible by two; and Gleneagles at 1,392 square feet, divisible by two. For special events, the 2,500-square-foot Boathouse on the lagoon can accommodate up to 392 people, while the 17,500 EMC lawn can host 1,750.

One element of the previous resort that event professionals might remember is the 18-hole Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course, which has been complemented by another 18-hole course in the reimagining of the property. Other Evermore amenities include 15 restaurants, a Peloton studio, and other fitness classes.

The resort is just north of Disney’s Epcot Center, and about 20 miles from Orlando International Airport.

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
GrandHyattDeerValley1223a.png
Utah’s First Grand Hyatt Set for Park City in 2024
Dec 08, 2023
VegasDurango1.png
New Meetings-Friendly Casino Resort Opens in Metro Vegas
Dec 07, 2023
HiltonWPB.jpg
Palm Beach C.C.’s Headquarters Hotel Gets a Refresh
Dec 06, 2023
Book Cadillac2615_HDR.jpg
Historic Detroit Hotel Competes Full Renovation
Dec 05, 2023