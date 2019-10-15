Skip navigation
Menu
Shaw_glass.jpg
Destination & Venue News

Edmonton to Host Carbon-Neutral Convention

The renamed Edmonton Convention Centre is investing in green infrastructure and supporting sustainable events.

The Edmonton Convention Centre in Edmonton, Canada, is set to host its first carbon-neutral convention attempt at the end of October. SPARK 2019: Carbon Positive, Emission Reduction Alberta’s expo showcasing global clean technology innovations, is the first event to participate in the convention center’s Responsible Meetings Program and will adopt carbon calculating and reporting guidelines to document the results. The Responsible Meetings Program, launched on October 8, is designed to integrate sustainable ideas into the entire meeting planning process and provide support and incentives for environmentally responsible choices ranging from menu options and food donations to eliminating single-use plastics. The program builds on successful initiatives at the facility, such as using locally grown organic food and a rooftop apiary which provides the kitchens with 45 pounds of honey a year. After banning plastic straws in 2018, the facility has kept an estimated 253,000 out of landfills, and a partnership with Edmonton’s Second Helping foodbank has resulted in a total of 5,288 donated meals.

Formerly known as the Shaw Conference Centre, the Edmonton Convention Centre is currently renovating its signature cascading glass atrium to replace the skylights with photovoltaic panels. These solar energy-capturing cells will generate an estimated 227,000 kilowatt-hours of clean electricity a year while still allowing natural light to flood the facility and nurture the atrium plants, which offset more than 4,000 tons of CO2 a year. The $11 million project should not only reduce greenhouse gases from the center by more than 150,000 kg a year, it will also reduce running costs enough to pay for itself in 22 years.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Nov_FORUM Plaza Gala_web2.jpg
Catering, Contracts in Place for New Las Vegas Conference Center
Oct 14, 2019
central.jpg
Renovated Railroad Station Delivers New Guest Rooms to Memphis
Oct 09, 2019
Uber_airport.jpg
New Airport Rideshare Rules Aim to Benefit Passengers and Drivers Alike
Oct 08, 2019
Conrad_Swan_DMitchell.jpg
​Ready for Its Close-Up: New Conrad Opens in Manhattan
Oct 04, 2019