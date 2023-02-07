Skip navigation
Menu
MarriottReston1a.png
Destination & Venue News

Dual-Marriott Project in D.C. Suburbs Set for ’24 Opening

A total of 267 guest rooms across two connected properties in Reston Town Center will give planners options on lodging and transportation costs.

An interesting hospitality project is moving along in suburban Reston, Va., 22 miles west of Washington, D.C. and five miles east of Dulles International Airport.

MarriottReston4.pngMarriott AC Hotel & Residence Inn Reston Town Center will be a co-located offering that’s set across the street from the entrance to the Silver Line Metro station that runs between the airport and the District of Columbia. A 120-room Residence Inn and a 147-room AC Hotel will be the centerpiece of the new mixed-use Reston Town Center expansion that includes restaurants, shops, corporate offices, and recreational spaces. The town of Tysons, a large corporate hub with upscale hotels and restaurants, is a 15-minute drive from Reston Town Square.

The LEED Silver project will include a shared lobby, 8,000 square feet of dedicated meeting space, a 4,000-square-foot restaurant, an indoor pool, and a fitness center. An upscale rooftop bar and lounge is also planned (see image above). The opening date of the two properties is expected sometime in late 2024.
MarriottReston2.pngMarriottReston3.png

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
DEI.jpeg
The New Site-Selection Factors: ESG and DEIB
Feb 06, 2023
GettyImages-85074729-600x449-938a58d.jpeg
Upbeat Jobs Report Reveals Ongoing Industry Recovery
Feb 06, 2023
Gainey.png
Scottsdale Hyatt to Upgrade to the Grand Hyatt Brand
Feb 02, 2023
etc.venues 2020 09 16 AT Madison 4th Galleria Pink Light _ Staircase_CMYK_300dpi.jpg
Convene Expands from 22 to 38 Meeting Venues
Feb 02, 2023