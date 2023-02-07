Dual-Marriott Project in D.C. Suburbs Set for ’24 Opening

An interesting hospitality project is moving along in suburban Reston, Va., 22 miles west of Washington, D.C. and five miles east of Dulles International Airport.
Marriott AC Hotel & Residence Inn Reston Town Center will be a co-located offering that’s set across the street from the entrance to the Silver Line Metro station that runs between the airport and the District of Columbia. A 120-room Residence Inn and a 147-room AC Hotel will be the centerpiece of the new mixed-use Reston Town Center expansion that includes restaurants, shops, corporate offices, and recreational spaces. The town of Tysons, a large corporate hub with upscale hotels and restaurants, is a 15-minute drive from Reston Town Square.
The LEED Silver project will include a shared lobby, 8,000 square feet of dedicated meeting space, a 4,000-square-foot restaurant, an indoor pool, and a fitness center. An upscale rooftop bar and lounge is also planned (see image above). The opening date of the two properties is expected sometime in late 2024.
