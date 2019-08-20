Dual-Branded Property to Open Close to Philadelphia Convention Center

The first dual-branded W and Element development will open in Philadelphia next year. With a combined total of 755 rooms, the brands are located in a 51-story tower with panoramic views of the city center, situated close to Independence Hall and half a mile from the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

The W Philadelphia will have 295 guest rooms and 37 event rooms spread over three floors with a total of 45,968 square feet of meeting space. Two flexible Great Rooms venues will combine for a space large enough to host a presentation for 580 attendees or nearly 600 guests for a reception, and will have 2,598 square feet of prefunction space. An Italian restaurant, Dolce, is in the works to open with the hotels, as well as a W-brand Living Room cocktail bar and lobby lounge. Other amenities will include an outdoor lap pool, gym, and roof-deck bar.

The 460-room Element Philadelphia will open with a 12-person boardroom, a Sky Lobby Lounge available for events, and access to the W’s meeting space. There will be an Element Motion Fitness Center and a Relax bar and lounge.

Each hotel will have a separate entrance on Chestnut Street and both are scheduled to open early in 2020.