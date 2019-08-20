Skip navigation
Menu
Dual_philly_skull.png
Destination & Venue News

Dual-Branded Property to Open Close to Philadelphia Convention Center

The first W and Element hotel partnership will share meeting space and an onsite restaurant in the City of Brotherly Love.

The first dual-branded W and Element development will open in Philadelphia next year. With a combined total of 755 rooms, the brands are located in a 51-story tower with panoramic views of the city center, situated close to Independence Hall and half a mile from the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

The W Philadelphia will have 295 guest rooms and 37 event rooms spread over three floors with a total of 45,968 square feet of meeting space. Two flexible Great Rooms venues will combine for a space large enough to host a presentation for 580 attendees or nearly 600 guests for a reception, and will have 2,598 square feet of prefunction space. An Italian restaurant, Dolce, is in the works to open with the hotels, as well as a W-brand Living Room cocktail bar and lobby lounge. Other amenities will include an outdoor lap pool, gym, and roof-deck bar.

The 460-room Element Philadelphia will open with a 12-person boardroom, a Sky Lobby Lounge available for events, and access to the W’s meeting space. There will be an Element Motion Fitness Center and a Relax bar and lounge.

Each hotel will have a separate entrance on Chestnut Street and both are scheduled to open early in 2020.

philly_tower.png

A rendering of the 51-story tower in Philadelphia

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Commons 2.JPG
New Day-Meeting Venue Opens Near the U.S. Capitol
Aug 19, 2019
Hotel Effie Sandestin aerial .jpg
First Hotel Inside the Gates of Sandestin Beach Resort to Open in May 2020
Aug 16, 2019
VistaCollina_47.jpg
Sister Napa Properties Serve Up Wine, Fine Weather, and Wellness
Aug 14, 2019
Exterior_2.jpg
San Fran’s First On-Airport Hotel Opens October 1
Aug 12, 2019