Destination & Venue News

Dual-Branded Hilton Debuts in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

A Tapestry Collection property joins a Doubletree property to form a 452-room complex with 38,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

In Myrtle Beach, S.C., mid-June saw the coming together of two adjacent hotels under one banner, expanding the footprint available for business events. Both hotels also completed full renovations of their guest rooms and public spaces.

The 238-room Ellie Beach Resort, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and the 214-room DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Myrtle Beach, are now part of what’s known as Springmaid Beach Resort. Managed by Pyramid Global Hospitality, the dual property offers 38,000 square feet of event space.

HiltonMyrtleBeach4.pngSpecifically, the Doubletree side has 29,500 square feet of indoor space, including three 8,500-square-foot ballrooms that are each divisible by at least four. The Ellie Beach Resort side has the other 8,500 square feet of meeting space, in the form of breakout rooms. In addition, “the multi-brand property concept provides larger and enhanced communal areas, benefiting both business and leisure travelers,” according to a press release.

The oceanfront resort operates two restaurants, Ocean Blue and Southern Tide Bar & Grille. Recreational options include six pools, an expansive beach, and direct access to the longest ocean pier in Myrtle Beach, the 1,000-foot-long Springmaid Pier, where Southern Tide Bar & Grille is located along with a bait and tackle shop that offers rental equipment.

Springmaid Beach Resort is three miles from Myrtle Beach International Airport, a five-minute drive.

