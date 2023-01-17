Skip navigation
Menu
Screen Shot 2023-01-17 at 3.54.19 PM.png
Destination & Venue News

Drury Plaza Opens as an Official Disney Property

At the site of a former Lake Buena Vista resort, Drury has expanded and upgraded and now offers more than 600 guest rooms.

Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando Lake Buena Vista has opened as an official Walt Disney World property. It’s within walking distance of the Disney Springs dining and entertainment district and just over five miles southwest of the Orlando Orange County Convention Center.

The property replaces the Best Western Lake Buena Vista Resort, with a full renovation of the former hotel plus a new tower, bringing the total guest room count to 604.

Groups will find 17,000 square feet of meeting space for small to mid-sized groups, including the Coral Ballroom (4,656 square feet) and the Scarlet Ballroom (4,272 square feet), both divisible into four meeting rooms. The 1,290-square-foot City Beautiful Terrace can accommodate up to 129 people. Amenities at the property include two restaurants, a pool, arcade, complimentary hot breakfast, and evening snacks.

This is Drury’s first official Walt Disney World hotel and its fourth property in Florida.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
© Maxime d'Angeac & Martin Darzacq for Orient Express, Accor - Yacht Evening.jpg
A Ringer for High-End Incentive Travel
Jan 13, 2023
jw-marriott-berlin-1-scaled.jpg
JW Marriott Reflags, Renovates Lux Berlin Hotel
Jan 11, 2023
Harwood Hotel_Final-4393.jpg
Luxury High-Rise Hotel Plans a Summer Opening in Dallas
Jan 10, 2023
Pier_66 new-lead.jpg
Fort Lauderdale Resort Restoration Underway
Jan 09, 2023