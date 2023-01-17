Drury Plaza Opens as an Official Disney Property

Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando Lake Buena Vista has opened as an official Walt Disney World property. It’s within walking distance of the Disney Springs dining and entertainment district and just over five miles southwest of the Orlando Orange County Convention Center.

The property replaces the Best Western Lake Buena Vista Resort, with a full renovation of the former hotel plus a new tower, bringing the total guest room count to 604.

Groups will find 17,000 square feet of meeting space for small to mid-sized groups, including the Coral Ballroom (4,656 square feet) and the Scarlet Ballroom (4,272 square feet), both divisible into four meeting rooms. The 1,290-square-foot City Beautiful Terrace can accommodate up to 129 people. Amenities at the property include two restaurants, a pool, arcade, complimentary hot breakfast, and evening snacks.

This is Drury’s first official Walt Disney World hotel and its fourth property in Florida.