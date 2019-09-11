Skip navigation
Destination & Venue News

Drilling Down on Marriott International’s Meeting Properties

A new website allows for multi-factor filtering to find suitable event sites.

Marriott International has launched a new website for meeting professionals, which ties in with the Marriott Bonvoy customer rewards program that launched last February.

The new site, MarriottBonvoyEvents.com, makes it easy for planners to pinpoint hotels that are a fit for a particular meeting, among the 5,700 participating properties. A user-friendly interface allows planners to filter search results by number of guest rooms, meeting space (total space, largest ballroom, number of meeting rooms, and/or total capacity), specific brand or brand tier, destination, nearby points of interest (convention center, public transportation, airport, etc.), and more.

The properties that match a planner’s search can be viewed in either a list or map format, and then sorted again by factors such as total meeting space, number of guest rooms, or the date the property was last renovated. From the Bonvoy Events site, planners can click through to view property-specific information and create and send a request for proposal.

Like Marriott’s Meetings Imagined site, MarriottBonvoyEvents.com will also have planner tips and ideas, articles on industry trends, and hotel promotions. The site also includes a calculator that planners can use to estimate the number of Marriott Bonvoy points they would earn for a particular meeting. Planners who are Marriott Bonvoy members earn two points for every dollar spent on events at participating properties.

 

