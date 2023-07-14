Downtown Philadelphia Meetings Hotel Gets Full Refresh

Early July saw a multi-million-dollar renovation of the Westin Philadelphia come to fruition, with the public spaces being the final component completed. The center-city property, with 277 guest rooms and 19 suites, now has refurbished interiors across every part of the facility, including new wall coverings and color palettes, carpeting, lighting, and furniture.



“Through the selected color pattern, materials, accents, and an intentional focus on shared spaces, the design celebrates Philadelphia’s history while connecting guests with the natural world, which is often overlooked in city design,” said Bill Rooney, president of Bill Rooney Studio, the firm that led the renovation.



The Westin has 15,100 square feet of meeting space, including a 7,400-square-foot ballroom divisible by three and with 2,800 square feet of prefunction space; a 3,000-square-foot junior ballroom; and nine dedicated breakout rooms.



The hotel’s main F&B outlet, Lea Restaurant & Bar, features a marble bar, wood accents, brass finishes, leather seating, and walls adorned with hand-painted images of outdoor greenery. In addition, the surrounding Rittenhouse Square neighborhood offers more than 10 restaurants and upscale lounges within five blocks of the Westin.



For special events, the Philadelphia Museum of Art—with its large, photo-friendly statue of Rocky Balboa set on the lawn outside its entrance—is 1.5 miles from the hotel. In the other direction, the historical district that includes Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell is 1.2 miles away.



The Pennsylvania Convention Center is half a mile from the Westin Philadelphia, a 10-minute walk. And the Westin is nine miles from Philadelphia International Airport, a 20-minute drive.