Downtown L.A. Sees Two-in-One Hotel Opening

Moxy Downtown Los Angeles and AC Hotel Downtown Los Angeles, the dual-branded properties across the street from the Los Angeles Convention Center, began welcoming guests in mid-April.

The duo’s 727 guestrooms (380 in the Moxy and 347 in the AC) are a welcome addition to the city’s convention package. While there are a number of hotel properties within a half mile of the center, including the JW Marriott Los Angeles LA Live and the Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles, none is next door.



The Moxy and AC, two Marriott International brands, share a 37-story downtown Los Angeles tower. The base of the building is wrapped in a 15,000-square-foot LED screen, which the developers say is the largest 3D billboard on the West Coast.



Most of the properties’ 13,000 square feet of meeting and events space is on the seventh floor, home to the Main Events Space, which can accommodate up to 600 people, and two boardrooms. In addition, there are two glass-walled studios on the second-floor mezzanine, overlooking Bar Moxy, which can be reserved for private gatherings.



Moxy’s youthful vibe—think pinball machine and retro-style motorcycle and sidecar in the lobby (above), is complemented by the residential, artistic aesthetic of the AC Hotels brand (below). The building will also be home to Level 8, which is expected to fully open over the course of 2023 with eight different venues on the eighth floor for dining, cocktails, and nightclubbing.



The property is 16 miles from Los Angeles International Airport, about a 30-minute drive.