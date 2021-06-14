Downtown Charlotte to Get 381 Upscale Hotel Rooms

In North Carolina, the 381-room JW Marriott Charlotte is planning to open downtown, across the street from the Charlotte Convention Center, by the end of July.

The property’s 15,000 square feet of meeting and event space includes a grand ballroom spanning more than 5,100 square feet, a junior ballroom with approximately 2,700 square feet, and nearly 7,000 square feet of additional breakout space. There’s also a rooftop terrace and pool area that groups can commandeer for special events.

Other amenities include a steakhouse and an oyster bar; Spa by JW, with a full menu of treatments and six treatment rooms; and a 24-hour, rooftop-level fitness center.

The JW Marriott is one of two major convention developments this summer for Charlotte. The convention center is working on an expansion that’s scheduled to be completed before the fall. The $126.9-million project adds about 50,000 square feet of meeting rooms to the current 550,000 square feet of meeting and exhibit space, and includes a pedestrian skyway to the 700-room Westin Charlotte

Downtown Charlotte is seven miles from Charlotte Douglas International Airport. It’s about a two-and-a-half-hour drive to Raleigh, N.C., and just 90 minutes to Columbia, S.C.