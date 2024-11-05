Skip navigation
kansas city skyline.jpg
The Kansas City, Mo., skyline
Destination & Venue News

A Double Hotel Debut for Kansas City

Groups have two new properties to consider for small meetings in Missouri’s “City of Fountains.”

In mid-October, two hotels opened in Kansas City just days apart from one another. Together they bring 356 new guest rooms to Missouri’s largest city.

The 238-room AC Hotel Kansas City Downtown is located in the Financial District, about half a mile from the Kansas City Convention Center and Kansas City Music Hall. A $73 million investment has transformed the Rialto Building, originally built in 1911 and on the National Register of Historic Places, into a design-driven property with 4,076 square feet of meeting space.

The largest of the property’s six meeting rooms is the 1,672-square-foot Rialto Room, which can seat 144 theater style. (See prefunction space below.) On-property amenities include a fitness center, restaurant, and lounge. AC Kansas3.png

Kansas City’s other new property is the 118-room Origin Hotel, the first hotel to be built along the Berkley Riverfront, a green space on the south bank of the Missouri River. The property makes the most of its parkside location, offering complimentary bike rentals and the city’s only ballroom with a river view.

Part of the Wyndham portfolio, the new hotel has more than 4,500 square feet of event space, including the 3,795-square-foot Berkley Ballroom, which can accommodate up to 350 guests; a 761-square-foot meeting room; a private dining room; and a beer garden.

Other amenities include a restaurant and bar called Show Pony, a fitness center, and on-site parking. The property is within walking distance of the 11,500-seat Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stadium, which opened in March 2024 as home of the National Women's Soccer League’s Kansas City Current.

