Diplomat Beach Resort to Become Signia by Hilton

The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Fla., presently part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, will soon become the Signia by Hilton Diplomat Resort, reinforcing the property’s focus on serving meeting and incentive groups across 209,000 square feet of event space.



No specific date for the rebranding has been announced, but recent property renovations are near completion. These include a new oceanfront event terrace, refurbished public spaces (image at bottom), a new outdoor bar (image at right), and new adult pool with cabanas. Also, a 6,600-square-foot Club Signia hospitality suite, accessible to guests for a fee, was created on the 33rd floor of the 36-story hotel, which sits between the Atlantic Ocean and Intracoastal Waterway.



The Diplomat’s oceanfront convention center includes a 50,000-square-foot Great Hall that’s divisible by five and has a 5,300-square-foot prefunction area and adjacent outdoor terrace. In addition, there are four ballrooms ranging in size from 9,000 to 20,000 square feet plus 39 breakout rooms. And the 10,000-square-foot Palm Court is outdoors on the lower level, just above the beach (see image).



The three Signia properties already in operation are in Atlanta (a new build opened January 2024), Orlando (opened June 2021), and San Jose (opened April 2022). Another Signia project in the works is an 800-room new-build hotel, scheduled for completion in late 2026, that will be connected to the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. And a smaller Signia property—404 guest rooms—is planned for mid-2027 next to the Palm Beach County Convention Center and connected to the 400-room Hilton West Palm Beach.



The Diplomat is nine miles from Fort Lauderdale International Airport, a 20-minute drive, and 22 miles from Miami International Airport, a 35-minute drive.



