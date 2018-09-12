Dine in a Pyramid and Swim in Underground Rivers at Hotel Xcaret Mexico

The five-star Hotel Xcaret Mexico opened late last year and already is running at more than 90 percent occupancy. Located in a conservation area, the hotel is the first one in the region to be granted EarthCheck certification for its efforts to limit any negative effects on the environment. The 900-suite property is divided into five “casas” and all guests have access to the eight Xcaret nature parks featuring underwater rivers, an aviary, coral reef, aquarium, and butterfly pavilion, as well as the resort’s beaches, swimming pools, and gardens.

The property has more than 20,000 square feet of indoor meeting space plus additional outdoor space for functions in private coves and lawns. The 12,916-square-foot Hun Ka Ox Convention Center’s largest room can host 1,100 theater-style and other breakout rooms have capacities ranging from 80 to 240 guests. The nearby Hacienda Henequenera Convention Center is located in a neighboring Xcaret nature park and offers another 9,795 square feet of meeting space. The 18,747-square-foot banquet-only Xpiral Ballroom is located in a building designed to evoke a huge Mayan pyramid and has views of the Caribbean. There are 18 other onsite bars and restaurants including the signature restaurant, Ha’, featuring gourmet Mayan cuisine.

All accommodations have balconies and some have swim-up access to other hotel facilities such as the Spa and Wellness Center.

The hotel is 45 minutes from Cancun International Airport by car. It is part of a 10-year Destino Xcaret project, which will include a multi-purpose, 12,000-seat arena, shopping, and additional hotels in the area.