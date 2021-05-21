Skip navigation
Menu
DenverRallyHotel1a.png
Destination & Venue News

Denver Meeting Hotel Opens in Home-Run Location

Set in a new entertainment and dining district, The Rally Hotel has 176 guest rooms and meeting space with floor-to-ceiling windows.

Coinciding with the start of the Major League Baseball’s 2021 season, a new hotel opened in early April in downtown Denver with 21,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, some of which offers bird’s-eye views into Coors Field while some looks out on the front range of the Rocky Mountains.

In the city’s LoDo neighborhood and one of the first completed projects within the larger McGregor Square development that will soon feature shops and restaurants, The Rally Hotel Denver has 176 guest rooms. For VIP meeting attendees, the eighth floor—known as the Mile-High Floor because it sits at precisely 5,280 feet above sea level—offers rooms with a unique design using dark woods and shades of purple to match the mountainside forest visible from the upper floors of the hotel.

DenverRallyHotel2.pngAs for event space, The Rally has a 2,100-square-foot ballroom that’s divisible by two, a 1,780-square-foot ballroom, and a 740-square-foot breakout room all on the same floor. On the rooftop, there’s a 6,500-square-foot deck adjacent to the outdoor pool that can be used for receptions looking down into Coors Field, the 55,000-seat home of pro baseball’s Colorado Rockies. And just outside the hotel is a 6,400-square-foot brick plaza surrounded by a grass amphitheater, all of which faces an elevated, 110-foot-wide LED screen that can show meeting-related messaging, a sporting event, or other programming.

DenverRallyHotel3.pngThe on-site restaurant, called The Original, features offerings from classic Americana, including entrees that were common in a 1950s diner along with others that were served in elegant restaurants of the time. There’s also the Grandstand Café and The Rally Bar on the lobby level. Interesting off-site venues nearby include the Museum of Contemporary Art and the Downtown Aquarium.

The Rally Hotel is a 35-minute drive to Denver International Airport and five minutes to the Colorado Convention Center.

DenverRallyHotel4.png

TAGS: Corporate Meetings & Events
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Aerial Rendering 1_The Seabird Resort and Mission Pacific Hotel.jpg
Sister Beachfront Hotels Open North of San Diego
May 20, 2021
ROBERT LEE_2.jpg
Two Minutes with Robert Lee, DMCP
May 20, 2021
Screen Shot 2021-05-19 at 9.17.35 AM.png
Hotel Opens Near Boston’s Renowned Longwood Medical Area
May 19, 2021
Desmond0521a3.png
Unique N.Y. Meetings Property Gets Full Renovation
May 17, 2021