Denver Boutique Hotel with Meeting Space Gets Big Refresh

The Crawford Hotel in downtown Denver, opened in 2014 as part of the resurrection of Denver Union Station, will unveil in July an $11 million renovation coinciding with its 10th anniversary.



The project includes a design update to each of the three styles found across its 112 guest units, plus upgrades to the 8,000 square feet of meeting and event space and the addition of new lobby separate from Union Station’s Great Hall.



The Crawford now has custom-made furniture and window treatments as well as upgraded technological features in its Pullman, Classic Victorian, and Loft accommodations, with each room type reflecting a different era in Union Station’s history.



Union Station's 3,500-square-foot Great Hall—which can host a reception for up to 350 people—and its mezzanine-level Cooper Lounge have been refreshed with new furniture and light fixtures, as has the approximately 5,000 square feet of meeting space within the Crawford itself. The largest meeting rooms in the hotel are the 2,380-square-foot Web Gallery (in photo) and the 1,050-square-foot McWhinney Room.



The Crawford’s new lobby space, named The Parlour, offers private elevator access to guest floors. The Parlour will feature ongoing lobby programing including live local music, welcome cocktails, and private experiences.



Throughout Union Station are restaurants, bars, and shops, while Amtrak, regional commuter rail, and citywide light rail also use the station. A train operates between Union Station and Denver International Airport every 15 minutes between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m. The 23-mile ride takes 37 minutes. By auto, the trip takes 35 minutes.