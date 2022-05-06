Delayed W Toronto Looks to Summer Opening

A new W Hotel is opening this summer in Toronto, a $40 million transformation of the Toronto Marriott Bloor Yorkville, which closed in 2019.

The W property was originally scheduled for a June 2020 opening but construction and tourism slowdowns from the Covid pandemic expanded the timeline for the project, which includes a new building façade, a 3,300-square-foot gym, and a recording studio for musicians.

This will be Marriott International’s first W brand property in Toronto, and its second in Canada. The W Montreal opened in 2004.

The W Toronto will have 254 guest rooms, including 30 suites, and 4,678 square feet of event space across six rooms. The largest space can host up to 200 people. Its upscale Yorkville neighborhood is home to boutiques and restaurants, and the property will add to the scene with a rooftop bar and restaurant serving Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. The property will also include a coffeehouse and serve from a small-plates menu all day in the “living room,” the W’s lobby concept.

W Toronto is about two and a half miles from the Metro Toronto Convention Centre and 15 miles from Toronto Pearson International Airport.