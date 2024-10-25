Skip navigation
WLasVegasWide.png
Image courtesy of Marriott International
Destination & Venue News

Delano Las Vegas to Become W Hotel Las Vegas, a Marriott Brand

The 47-story property connected to MGM’s Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino expands Marriott International’s footprint on the Strip a step beyond its multi-property licensing partnership with MGM.

By the end of 2024, the Las Vegas Strip will have a property flying the flag of a Marriott brand: W Hotels.

Marriott International and MGM Resorts International announced in late October that the 47-story, 1,176-room Delano Las Vegas, owned by MGM Resorts, will become the W Las Vegas. This takes the partnership between the two hospitality firms to the next level, after they entered into a licensing agreement in 2023 that moved four of MGM’s Las Vegas hotels into existing Marriott Collections and placed another eight properties into a new, co-branded collection known as MGM Resorts with Marriott Bonvoy.

One property in that co-branded collection is Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, with its 2.1-million-square-foot convention center. Connected directly to Mandalay Bay, the Delano has 20,000 square feet of its own meeting space across 31 breakout rooms, several of which can be combined to create rooms of 1,250 square feet.

In early 2023, Marriott had no presence on the Strip. Now, Marriott Bonvoy members can earn and redeem points at Bellagio Resort & Casino, the Cosmopolitan, Excalibur Hotel & Casino, Luxor Hotel and Casino, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, and New York-New York Hotel & Casino.

The Delano is six miles from the terminals at Harry Reid International Airport, a 12-minute drive.

