December Opening for New Downtown Portland Hotel

In Portland, Ore., across the Willamette River from the Oregon Convention Center, a new 150-room hotel is in the works at the intersection of SW Park Avenue and Alder Street. The hotel, called Woodlark, is expected to open in mid-December, and is coming together as a merger of two adjacent historic buildings: the Cornelius Hotel and the 1912 Beaux Arts-style Woodlark office building.

Two blocks from Pioneer Courthouse Square, and a third of a mile from the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, the new property will have space for small groups in its four meeting rooms, the largest of which is 910 square feet.

Photographs by Imogen Cunningham, a renowned early-20th-century photographer who made her home in the Pacific Northwest, will give the guest rooms at Woodlark a sense of place with her botanical prints. Guests can expect in-room amenities like Tivoli Bluetooth speakers, a locally inspired honor bar, and Egyptian Cotton Mascioni sheets, and make use of complimentary Shinola bicycles and a 24-hour fitness center outfitted with Peloton stationary bikes and featuring a traverse climbing wall. Culinary outlets will include a fine dining restaurant, Bullard, for lunch and dinner; Abigail Hall, a bar serving light snacks; and Good Coffee, the first downtown Portland location for the cafe, which will have breakfast items.

Woodlark will be Provenance Hotels’ 16th property and its sixth in Portland. Among its owned and managed properties in Portland are Sentinel, Hotel Lucia, and The Heathman Hotel.