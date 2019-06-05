In the D.C. Suburbs, 455-Room Marriott Gets a Facelift

A multimillion-dollar renovation has updated the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel & Conference Center. The 455-room property has redesigned its guest accommodations in a minimalist style using a gray and blue palette and modern furnishings. New light fixtures, additional device charging points, and 55” smart HDTVs for guest access to YouTube, Netflix, and Pandora improve the visitor experience.

The hotel’s 56,476 square feet of meeting space has also been upgraded, including the 23,000-square-foot Grand Ballroom with prefunction space that can host up to 2,500 attendees and the 4,000-square-foot Junior Ballroom. There are 11 other refreshed meeting rooms and an amphitheater with seating for 120. An event patio and a covered verandah are available for outdoor receptions. Other new amenities are a parking garage built to accommodate conference center visitors, and a signature restaurant, The Corby Kitchen, features locally produced organic ingredients. The 24-hour fitness room now has state-of-the-art Peloton Cycles and a yoga studio.

The property is set on the Bethesda Trolley Trail, a biking and pedestrian path that guests can take to the nearby Pike & Rose shopping and entertainment neighborhood. It is located steps from the White Flint Metro Station, half an hour from Dulles International Airport, and roughly 20 miles from downtown Washington, D.C.