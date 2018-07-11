Menu
Convene at 75 Rockefeller Plaza
Convene at 75 Rockefeller Plaza will open in the fall.
Destination & Venue News

Day-Meeting Leader Set for Growth

Convene, which specializes in cutting-edge day-meeting facilities throughout New York and other major U.S. cities, is set for growth. The company has just announced a new round of financing that will provide $152 million towards the company’s goals of expanding globally, adding to its service offerings, and launching a new workplace technology platform.

“We will use our new funding to expand our alliance with landlords and increase the value of traditional commercial office buildings by putting the human experience above all else,” says Ryan Simonetti, CEO and Co-Founder of Convene. In addition to Convene’s 19 meetings facilities, the company’s parallel business is a network of membership-based flexible-term office spaces for small businesses.

Founded in 2009, Convene currently has 12 meeting venues in New York City (including the newest at 75 Rockefeller Plaza in Midtown, which opens in September, and the property at One Liberty Square in the Financial District, which opens in December), three in Philadelphia, two in Los Angeles, one in Boston, and one in McLean, Va. An opening in Chicago is also expected in 2019.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Caesars Forum
Caesars Breaks Ground on New Las Vegas Convention Center
Jul 17, 2018
Four Seasons Kuala Lumpur
The Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur Opens in the Shadow of the Petronas Towers
Jul 16, 2018
marriott facial recognition
High-Tech Hello: Marriott Pilots Facial Recognition Check-In System
Jul 12, 2018
Kalahari Resorts
Poconos Entertainment Destination to Double Convention Space
Jul 05, 2018