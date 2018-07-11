Day-Meeting Leader Set for Growth

Convene, which specializes in cutting-edge day-meeting facilities throughout New York and other major U.S. cities, is set for growth. The company has just announced a new round of financing that will provide $152 million towards the company’s goals of expanding globally, adding to its service offerings, and launching a new workplace technology platform.

“We will use our new funding to expand our alliance with landlords and increase the value of traditional commercial office buildings by putting the human experience above all else,” says Ryan Simonetti, CEO and Co-Founder of Convene. In addition to Convene’s 19 meetings facilities, the company’s parallel business is a network of membership-based flexible-term office spaces for small businesses.

Founded in 2009, Convene currently has 12 meeting venues in New York City (including the newest at 75 Rockefeller Plaza in Midtown, which opens in September, and the property at One Liberty Square in the Financial District, which opens in December), three in Philadelphia, two in Los Angeles, one in Boston, and one in McLean, Va. An opening in Chicago is also expected in 2019.