Dallas Boutique Hotel Remakes its Meeting Space

Opened in 2008 after a restoration of the former neo-Gothic Dallas National Bank, The Joule is less than a mile from the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, but it’s aiming to attract more events of its own with the update to its ballrooms and meeting spaces.

All the meeting rooms on the second floor are now designed in soft neutral tones, a contemporary update from their previous darker woods and berry-colored carpeting. The three largest spaces are the 3,398-square-foot Mosaic Ballroom, the similarly sized Fortnight Ballroom, and the 1,680-square-foot Praetorian Ballroom, which can connect with Mosaic. There are three other small rooms, the largest of which seats 50 people, and the entire meeting floor can be accessed via private elevator from the street.

The property also offers a rooftop terrace with a covered glass pavilion and several penthouse suites that can be used for social events.

The hotel’s other amenities include a rooftop pool, a subterranean spa, and six food-and-beverage outlets, including one called cbd provisions. The acronym in the title of this “modern Texas brasserie” stands for central business district.

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport is 18 miles from the hotel, about a 25-minute drive.