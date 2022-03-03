Dallas-Area Luxury Resort to Take On New Management

After an almost 40-year run, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts plans to end its management of what’s currently called Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas by the end of the year.

Four Seasons has been involved with the property in suburban Irving since the club launched in 1983 and the hotel opened three years later. The 431-room resort is known among golf enthusiasts for its two 18-hole courses, Cottonwood Valley and TPC Las Colinas, the latter of which hosted the PGA Tour’s AT&T Byron Nelson tournament from 1983 to 2017. Among meeting planners, the property’s main draw is a 41,000-square-foot conference center, which includes the 7,957-square-foot Four Seasons Ballroom.



Management of the golf courses will be taken over Troon Golf LLC, and the property owner, Extell, is looking for a different luxury brand to take on the hotel’s operations, according to reports in the Dallas Business Journal.



Four Seasons still plans to have a presence in the Dallas area. The 240-room Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Dallas Turtle Creek is in development by Carpenter & Company, the same company that opened the Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences New Orleans last summer. A timeline for the Turtle Creek project has not been released.