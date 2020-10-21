Dallas-Area Hotel Opens with Social-Distancing Advantages

In September, the 120-room Hotel Vin, a member of Starwood’s Autograph Collection, opened in the Dallas suburb of Grapevine. Within walking distance of the 2,011-room Gaylord Texan, Hotel Vin has more than 10,000 square feet of indoor meeting and event space plus a large outdoor plaza. Further, a large European-style food hall featuring several restaurants and snack outlets, all under a 25-foot ceiling, will debut adjacent to the hotel in early November.



The property features eight indoor meeting rooms, including a 4,232-square-foot ballroom divisible by two; a 2,130-square-foot junior ballroom divisible by two; and four breakout rooms, each between 312 and 420 square feet. Also, the Third Rail restaurant that connects the hotel to the food hall is a 2,635-square-foot space available to groups.



As for outdoor spaces, there’s the 4,140-square-foot Rioja rooftop terrace as well as a 38,000-square-foot outdoor plaza at ground level. With an average high temperature of 61 degrees in February and 69 degrees in March, the property could accommodate tented sessions on the outdoor plaza even in those months.



Grapevine is located four miles from DFW International Airport and 22 miles from downtown Dallas.