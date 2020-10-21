Skip navigation
Menu
HotelVinTX1020exterior2.png
Destination & Venue News

Dallas-Area Hotel Opens with Social-Distancing Advantages

Hotel Vin in Grapevine offers a disproportionate amount of indoor and outdoor meeting space for its guest-room inventory—a notable element in the pandemic era.

In September, the 120-room Hotel Vin, a member of Starwood’s Autograph Collection, opened in the Dallas suburb of Grapevine. Within walking distance of the 2,011-room Gaylord Texan, Hotel Vin has more than 10,000 square feet of indoor meeting and event space plus a large outdoor plaza. Further, a large European-style food hall featuring several restaurants and snack outlets, all under a 25-foot ceiling, will debut adjacent to the hotel in early November.

HotelVinTX1020ballroom.pngThe property features eight indoor meeting rooms, including a 4,232-square-foot ballroom divisible by two; a 2,130-square-foot junior ballroom divisible by two; and four breakout rooms, each between 312 and 420 square feet. Also, the Third Rail restaurant that connects the hotel to the food hall is a 2,635-square-foot space available to groups.

As for outdoor spaces, there’s the 4,140-square-foot Rioja rooftop terrace as well as a 38,000-square-foot outdoor plaza at ground level. With an average high temperature of 61 degrees in February and 69 degrees in March, the property could accommodate tented sessions on the outdoor plaza even in those months.

Grapevine is located four miles from DFW International Airport and 22 miles from downtown Dallas.

HotelVinTX1020harvesthall.png

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Screen Shot 2020-10-20 at 12.51.23 PM.png
Sandestin Resort’s New Hotel to Open in February
Oct 20, 2020
DSC_5730 EDIT.jpg
Convention Centers Fight Back with Virtual-Event Studios
Oct 19, 2020
exterior-rendering2.jpg
NYC’s Only Casino to Get 400-Room Hotel
Oct 16, 2020
Van Gogh_Angle 3.jpg
A Larger-Than-Life Event Space
Oct 12, 2020