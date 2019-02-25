Dallas-area Convention Center to Get New Meeting Hotel

After more than two years and $113 million, the new Westin Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas Hotel will open for business next month. The 350-room hotel is adjacent to the Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas, and boasts its own conference center with 21,539 square feet of meeting space, including the 10,296-square-foot Harmony Ballroom, and the 4,200-square-foot Melody Ballroom, each with prefunction space. There are several breakout rooms and boardrooms and an almost 10,000-square-foot Festival Lawn.

Other amenities include a Mexican restaurant, 24-hour room service, lobby coffee shop, and pool bar and bistro. There is a heated outdoor pool, fitness center, and running trails.

The Irving Convention Center offers a 50,000 square-foot, column-free exhibit hall; a 20,000-square-foot ballroom with 10,000-square-foot prefunction space; and 20,000 square feet in breakout meeting space, to accommodate groups of 800 to 4,000 attendees. The building's unusual vertical design allows for interesting spaces that facilitate interaction.

Along with its proximity to the Irving Convention Center, the 13-story Westin is located next to Irving’s Toyota Music Factory, an 8,000-seat live entertainment venue and dining complex.

The hotel is designed to work seamlessly for attendees of events at the convention center, featuring an outdoor patio facing the center for easy off-site receptions.

The hotel is connected to downtown Dallas by the DART light railway, and is eight miles from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and seven miles from Dallas Love Field.